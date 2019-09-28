LEROY — Pine River dropped a 31-12 decision to Beal City in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
The game was close most of the way until the Aggies added a late score in the fourth quarter.
Pine River coach Terry Martin was pleased with his team for the most part.
"Beal City didn't make any mistakes and they took advantage of the couple that we did have," Martin said. "It was 24-12 down the stretch and we just gave up a couple of big plays."
Beal City led 7-6 after the first quarter and 17-6 at halftime. It was 24-6 going into the fourth quarter before the Bucks pulled within two scores.
Martin commended the play of Sasha Huffman on both sides of the ball as well the defensive work of Andrew Stevens and Gavin Curnett in the middle.
Brock Nelson paced Pine River with 85 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries while Rogan Nelson had 62 yards on 19 carries and Huffman 53 yards on six carries.
Huffman led the way defensively with eight tackles while Creed Watson and Zach Lemmon each had six.
Pine River (3-2 overall, 2-2 Highland) is at McBain next Friday.
