LEROY — Pine River played well from start to finish as it cruised to a 52-35 win over Beal City in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Bucks were up 20-6 after the first quarter and 28-15 at halftime.
It was 38-23 going into the fourth quarter.
“It’s nice to get a win and the girls played together really well tonight,” Pine River coach Paula Justin said.
Madi Sparks paced Pine River with 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals while Hailey Wanstead had 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Amanda Hill added six points and three assists.
The Bucks are at Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday.
ROSCOMMON — It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win.
The Manton girls extended their winning streak to five games with a 52-33 win over Roscommon Friday night.
“We found a way to win,” Manton head coach JP Katona said.
“It wasn’t pretty, but we’ll take the win.”
The Rangers jumped out to an early 16-5 lead, before Roscommon was able to close the gap to 23-16 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Manton built their lead back up to 34-22 heading into the fourth.
Sophomore Lauren Wilder led the Rangers with 28 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.
Leah Helsel added 12 points, five rebounds and five steals.
Katona said his team’s winning streak as a good sign as the season winds down.
“We have a big game next Tuesday versus Lake City,” Katona said.
“We’re looking forward to it.”
The Rangers host the Trojans on Tuesday.
• Manton won the JV game 51-32.
Paige Johnson paced the Rangers with 25 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.