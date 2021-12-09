LEROY — Their second match was better than the first.
And at this point in the season, that’s what’s needed.
Pine River dropped a pair of matches to St. Louis and Hart, both state-ranked teams, in its wrestling season opener Wednesday at home.
The Sharks beat the Bucks 49-25 before the Pirates topped Pine River 45-22.
Pine River coach Terry Martin said nerves were an issue against St. Louis but the team settled down for the match against against a very good Hart team.
“I thought we came out a little flat against St. Louis and had some early-season jitters,” Martin said. “We had some nervous energy with a big match at home and we couldn’t keep our shoulders off the mat. We were pinned too many times and that’s the name of the game in this sport.
“We bounced back against Hart and I thought we wrestled much tougher. Improvement is what we’re looking for this time of year.”
Scoring a pair of wins for the Bucks were Ryder Holmes at 140 pounds and Caden Mys at 160/171.
Winning single matches were Seth Duncan at 135, Phil Rigling at 152, Rogan Nelson at 160, Cameron Helmboldt at 215, Bryant Wing at 103 and Jordan Nelson at 119.
Pine River is at the Tri County Invitational on Saturday.
MANTON — Manton scored a pair of wins in a non-league dual as it beat Boyne City 42-36 and beat Lake City 54-23.
“We wrestled well,” Manton coach Chad Weston said. “We have a very strong, young team with a lot of potential and lot to build off.
“I was very happy with the way our team wrestled.”
Scoring a pair of wins for the Rangers were Reagan Stahl and 103, Summer Cook at 112, Chloe Colton at 119 and Ben Paddock at 171.
Scoring single wins were Natalee Kibbe (125), Kennedi Wahmhoff (130), Nathan Winters (145), Gavin Blevins (145), Brad Wood (152), Kavan Weinrick (189), Kiyara Oster (215) and Todd Cole (285).
Manton hosts an invitational on Saturday.
ADA — Cadillac dropped a pair of matches in a non-league tri at Forest Hills Eastern.
The Vikings lost to Forest Hills Northern 66-18 and lost to the host Hawks 53-30.
“We knew this was going to be a tough night but I just wanted to get mat time and going against those big schools, I knew we would,” Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said.
Carter Lewis scored a pair of wins for the Vikings at 160 pounds while Cavin Hoffert, Noah Helsel, Luke Phillips and Tanner Zupancic each won a match.
Cadillac is at the Manton Invitational on Saturday.
BRETHREN — In a game of runs, Brethren made the big one at the right time.
The Bobcats slipped past Mesick 42-40 in overtime in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest.
“We’re undersized and they have some big girls but we battled,” Mesick coach Aaron Osentoski said. “It was a game of runs and they made the run at the end that won it.”
Kayla McCoy paced the Bulldogs with nine points while Rylee Blach, Kelsey Quiggin and Maraya Buell had six points apiece.
Mesick is at Bear Lake on Friday.
