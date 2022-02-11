CADILLAC — They know what the top rung looks like now.
Cadillac opened its Division 2 Team Wrestling District by beating Ludington 72-12 but then dropped a 62-12 decision to perennial power Gaylord in the finals.
“We wrestled some good matches tonight,” Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said. “Gaylord is a tough team and we have a lot of work to do in the off-season to compete with them.
“Overall, it was a good year with this young team.”
Scoring a pair of wins for the Vikings were Carter Lewis at 145/152 pounds and Luke Phillips at 152/160.
Cadillac competes in a Division 2 Individual District Saturday in Gaylord.
MANTON — It’s been an up and down year for Pine River but the Bucks got it done again.
Pine River claimed another Division 4 Team District title as it beat host Manton 72-12 in the opening round and then topped Mason County Central 52-21 in the finals.
“I was super proud of the kids tonight,” Pine River coach Terry Martin said. “They’ve done a great job of showing resiliency this year.
“We’ve had a number of kids out this year so it was nice to see them get back and wrestle well. I am proud, too, of the kids who have been grinding it out all year. Everyone showed up and wrestled well tonight.”
Scoring two wins apiece for the Bucks were Ryan Wing at 103 pounds, Seth Duncan at 125, Ryder Holmes at 140, Wyatt Underhill at 145, Phil Rigling at 152, Cayden Mys at 160, Rogan Nelson at 171 and Cam Helmboldt at 215.
The Bucks advance to a Team Regional next Wednesday at Traverse City St. Francis against the host Gladiators and also compete in an Individual District this Saturday at Oscoda.
Ben Paddock and Chloe Colton picked up wins for Manton against Pine River. Paddock also scored his 100th career victory, as well.
“Pine River is a tough team and we were happy with the way our kids wrestled,” Manton coach Chad Weston said.
“It was a good test for us going into Individual Districts.
“We have a strong, young team and we will keep getting better.”
FARWELL — Evart made a little history as it beat Beaverton and host Farwell to win its first Division 4 Team District title.
Sam Bailey picked up a key win in the first match to seal the victory over the Beavers.
Going 2-0 for the Wildcats were Cole Staats, Riley Ransom, Josiah Beard, Landon Babb, Cole Hopkins and Bailey.
Kaden DuBreuil and Alex Burhans each went 1-0 while Jaxon Craven, Michael Lodholtz and Ethan Conk went 1-1.
Evart competes in an Individual District Saturday at Carson City-Crystal and a Team Regional next Wednesday at a site to be determined.
