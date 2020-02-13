LEROY — The Pine River wrestling team's season came to an end Wednesday night during a Division 4 Team Wrestling District.
The Bucks, ranked No. 7, faced off against another top wrestling program in the state, the No. 5 ranked Hart Pirates. Pine River, however, came up short against the Pirates, 34-25. Pine River coach Tim Jones said going into the match Wednesday, the Bucks knew they had their work cut out for them.
"We had some upset wins and the guys in the middle held us strong. We lost some by a little bit here and there," Jones said. "We had a good season and finished 22-5 overall. "We will just get to work and finish the rest of this year and try to do it again next year."
In a season where the Bucks and the community experienced the tragic passing of senior Tim Rizor in November after an automobile crash, Jones said his team showed a lot of resilence. He said the team bounced back and learned a lot from each other.
"We lost (Wednesday) but we didn't lose this year," he said.
Getting wins for the Bucks were Matt Trieber at 119 pounds, Jordan Koetje at 130, Phil Rigling at 145, Tom Hooker at 152, Austin Wuesten at 171 and Brock Nelson at 189.
On the other side of the bracket, Mason County Central defeated Evart, 34-33. In the district final, Hart defeated Mason County Central, 63-12, to win the district title and trophy.
Evart and Pine River travel to Oscoda for a Division 4 Individual District.
