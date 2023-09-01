LEROY — It was another tough game for Pine River as the Bucks fell at home to Houghton Lake 34-6 in the Highland Conference opener for both teams Thursday night.
Houghton Lake put up a pair of touchdowns in both the first and second quarter to pull ahead 28-0 at halftime.
Pine River’s lone touchdown came in the third on an eight-yard run from senior Damien Jackson. Houghton Lake scored the game’s final touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Errors on all sides of the ball put the Bucks behind early, Pine River coach Brian Jackson said. Once they cleaned those up, he said his team was able to start moving the ball and held Houghton Lake to one touchdown in the second half.
“We’ve got to clean up the mental errors for Lake City next week,” Jackson said.
Pine River (0-2 overall, 0-1 Highland) is at Lake City on Sept. 8.
BRETHREN — The Marion Eagles opened the new football season with a win, shutting out Bear Lake on the road 66-0 Thursday.
After a slow start, Marion got its first score of the year with a 10-yard rushing touchdown by Cole Meyer.
Gavin Prielipp ended the first quarter scoring with a 47-yard rushing touchdown to put the Eagles up 14-0 after one.
Marion scored three touchdowns in the second quarter, including two from Dru VanEpps and one from Prielipp to go up 36-0 at the half.
Prielipp returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown to put Marion up 40-0. Cole Meyer got his second touchdown of the night to put the Eagles up 52-0 after the third quarter.
Dominic Eling scored from 25 yards and VanEpps got his third touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter to close the game out.
“We need to clean up the penalties we got tonight, but overall I was really happy with our effort,” Marion coach Chad Grundy said.
Prielipp led the Eagles with 117 yards of total offense and one touchdown. VanEpps had 87 yards and three touchdowns while Meyer had 85 yards and two touchdowns.
Marion’s new starting quarterback Collin McCrimmon went one for four passing for 41 yards and one touchdown pass.
Meyer and James Williams led the way on defense with seven tackles. Eling and Aaron Whitney each had six tackles, while Camden Powell had five tackles.
Marion hosts Mesick on Sept. 8 in its home opener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.