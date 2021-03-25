WHITTEMORE — Oh, so close.
Pine River dropped a 36-31 decision to host Whittemore-Prescott in an MHSAA Division 4 Wrestling Team Regional on Wednesday.
The two semifinal matches were canceled due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols leaving just the Bucks and Cardinals to face each other.
"In a season that dealt us an awful lot of blows, I was happy with how hard the kids came out and wrestled," Pine River coach Terry Martin said. "We knew we need a big upset or have to pull a lot of bonus points to win.
"Hats off to Whittemore for going out and executing so that we weren't able to do that."
Pine River got pins from Cam Helmboldt, Jordan Nelson and Phil Rigling, along with some other near-upsets.
The Bucks compete in a Division 4 Individual Regional Saturday at Charlevoix.
