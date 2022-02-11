BEAL CITY — Pine River hung around for a while but dropped a 61-48 decision to Beal City in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.
"It was a tight game until the fourth quarter when they knocked down some threes to get separation," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "From there, we had to go into desparation mode to try and pick off some passes and to Beal's credit, they handled our pressure well and converted scores."
Beal City led 9-7 after the first quarter and 24-23 at halftime before taking 39-36 lead into the fourth.
"We were up three with the basketball with two minutes left in the third and some costly turnovers led to a 7-0 spurt for them to regain control," Goodenow said. "That was the pivotal point in the game."
Isaiah Dennis paced Pine River with 17 points and eight rebounds while Cole Crawford had 15 points and three rebounds. Evan Esiline added seven points and four rebounds.
"Isaiah played with a ton of heart and gave it everything he had, and Cole Crawford showed that he can be the offensive threat we knew he could be," Goodenow added. "There are some good positives there moving forward."
Pine River is at Northern Michigan Christian next Wednesday.
