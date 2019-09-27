Pine River falls to Beal City

LEROY — Pine River dropped a 25-19, 25-19, 25-10 decision to Beal City in a Highland Conference volleyball contest Thursday.
"We started out strong in game one but had a few too many unforced errors due to communication," Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. "We just struggled finding any sort of consistency all night.
"We aren't happy with how this night turned out but know that learning will come from this. We have the weekend off and then it's back to work on Monday."
Pine River (7-4 Highland) hosts Roscommon on Tuesday.
