BEAL CITY — The start was pretty solid.

The rest wasn't as pretty.

A rough second quarter hurt Pine River in the long run as it dropped a 48-37 decision to Beal City in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.

The Bucks trailed just 16-14 after the first quarter but were outscored 10-3 in the second and trailed 26-17 at halftime.

"In the first quarter, we attacked the rim and ran our offense, we just weren't finishing very well," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "Obviously, the three-point second quarter was a killer and we never did find any offensive flow.

"Our shot selection was very poor and we shot 9 percent from outside the arc."

Beal City led 40-27 going into the fourth quarter.

Marcus Jurik paced Pine River with 11 points and 10 rebounds while Sasha Huffman added eight points and five rebounds.

Pine River (3-3 overall, 1-3 Highland) hosts Northern Michigan Christian on Thursday.

• Beal City won the JV game 49-37.

