BEAL CITY — The start was pretty solid.
The rest wasn't as pretty.
A rough second quarter hurt Pine River in the long run as it dropped a 48-37 decision to Beal City in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Bucks trailed just 16-14 after the first quarter but were outscored 10-3 in the second and trailed 26-17 at halftime.
"In the first quarter, we attacked the rim and ran our offense, we just weren't finishing very well," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "Obviously, the three-point second quarter was a killer and we never did find any offensive flow.
"Our shot selection was very poor and we shot 9 percent from outside the arc."
Beal City led 40-27 going into the fourth quarter.
Marcus Jurik paced Pine River with 11 points and 10 rebounds while Sasha Huffman added eight points and five rebounds.
Pine River (3-3 overall, 1-3 Highland) hosts Northern Michigan Christian on Thursday.
• Beal City won the JV game 49-37.
