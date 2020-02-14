LEROY — Beal City got hot from outside and Pine River couldn't slow the Aggies down enough in an 81-67 loss in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.
The loss marks the second straight the Bucks have given up more than 80 points in a game.
"We just came up against a very hot-shooting team," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "They knocked down a ton of threes against us.
"I thought we dug in and showed some really good fight in the middle of the game, getting it down to a couple of possessions but they hit some more threes and went on a run."
Beal City led 19-12 after the first quarter and 38-33 at halftime. It was 58-50 going into the fourth quarter.
Marcus Jurik paced Pine River with 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals while Lane Ruppert added 12 points and seven rebounds. Sasha Huffman scored 12 points and Jayce Methner added 10.
Pine River is at Northern Michigan Christian on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.