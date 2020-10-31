BEAVERTON — Pine River hung around for a bit but eventually dropped a 35-0 decision to Beaverton in an MHSAA Division 7 pre-district contest Friday night.
The loss ends the Bucks' season at 1-6 overall while the Beavers (6-1) face Oscoda in the second round next week.
Beaverton led 7-0 after the first quarter and 14-0 at halftime before scoring three more times in the third quarter to take total control.
"We came out and played really well in the first half," Pine River coach Terry Martin said. "We had some turnovers, too, which has been our MO this season.
"In the second half, they just pounded the ball with their quarterback. He's quite the athlete and we couldn't stop them when they did that."
Meanwhile, Beaverton held Pine River to minus-2 yards rushing, forcing the Bucks to go to the air quite a bit.
Sophomore quarterback Austin Dean was 12 of 19 for 175 yards.
"Austin did a good job of managing the game," Martin said. "They were sending eight guys every time and I thought he did a good job of getting the ball out of his hands under pressure."
Connor Rouse caught six passes for 107 yards while Isaac McKinley caught two passes for 39 yards.
Rouse led the way defensively with 10 tackles while freshman Cash Wheeler stepped in and had six. Zach Lemmon also had five tackles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.