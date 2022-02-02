EVART — Pine River kept things close at Evart for the first 12 minutes but the host Wildcats pulled away to a 28-19 halftime lead and maintained their lead in the second half on the way to a 54-39 victory.
“Their guards are quick and they played a physical game and we didn’t match it,” said Pine River coach Paula Justin.
“We played really well against Lake City on Friday and had a great game defensively but we didn’t bring that same level of play to Evart. We need to learn to be more consistent.”
Hailey Wanstead hit for 18 to pace the Bucks and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds as well. Madi Sparks put 13 on the board with seven rebounds and five assists and Amanda Hill hit for seven points.
Pine River (5-8, 3-6) is home against Manton on Thursday.
