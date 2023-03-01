EVART — Pine River saw its season end on Tuesday with a 44-24 defeat at the hands of Farwell in the Division 3 district opener at Evart.
“We have a young team and we gained a lot of very valuable experience this season,” said Pine River coach Steffen Halvorsen.
“It’s always tough when your seniors play their final game and we appreciate their leadership this year and wish them well.
“The younger players who are returning are excited about what’s ahead.”
Freshman Emma Tice led the Bucks with six points on Tuesday. Fellow freshman Riley Thompson tallied four along with Amanda Hill.
Pine River finished with a 5-17 mark. Farwell (18-5) advanced to face No. 1 seed Evart on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
