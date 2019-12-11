FARWELL — Pine River struggled offensively and dropped a 43-31 decision to Farwell in a non-conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
"We shot about 25 percent and you're not going to win many games doing that," Pine River coach Paula Justin said.
Maddie Sparks paced Pine River with 10 points, five rebounds and two assists while Payton Fulmerhouser added seven points and three rebounds.
The Bucks are at Lake City next Tuesday.
