LEROY — It was a tough way to begin the football season for Pine River as Bucks fell to Harrison 28-7 in their home opener Friday night.
After Pine River got stopped on fourth down on its opening drive of the game, Harrison went down and scored a touchdown to go up 8-0 after the first quarter.
Harrison would tack on another touchdown to take a 14-0 going into halftime.
Pine River’s first touchdown of the season came from junior quarterback Hunter Johnson on a 20-yard run to the end zone to pull the Bucks within seven points at 14-7 after three quarters.
The Bucks had an opportunity to tie it in the fourth quarter but fumbled. From there, Harrison added two more touchdowns in the quarter to close the game out.
Pine River head coach Brian Jackson said it was simple mistakes that cost his team, including penalties and ball security. He also said Harrison’s running game played well against his Bucks.
“They played a solid game, and we just made some crucial errors,” Jackson said.
The team’s focus now shifts to ball security and cleaning up simple errors heading into next week’s game versus Houghton Lake, Jackson said.
“We’ve got to focus on what we can control and if we do, I feel pretty confident going into our next game,” he said.
Pine River finished with 117 yards rushing.
Johnson rushed for 35 yards and scored the Bucks’ lone touchdown. Senior Ryder Holmes rushed for 33 yards.
On defense, senior Logan Haney led the way with eight tackles. Seniors Damien Jackson and Bobby Lilly each had seven tackles.
Pine River (0-1) will face Houghton Lake at home on Thursday.
