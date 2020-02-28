LEROY — Pine River dropped a 61-56 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.
"It was a pretty enjoyable game other than the outcome," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "I'm disappointed, too, that we didn't get a win for our seniors on senior night. We're very proud of the work they've done for us."
Pine River led 12-11 after the first quarter but trailed 31-25 at halftime. The Bobcats were still up 43-40 going into the fourth quarter.
Marcus Jurik paced the Bucks with 21 points, nine rebounds and two blocks while Sasha Huffman had 15 points. Jayce Methner added seven points while Lane Ruppert had nine rebounds and six assists.
Pine River is at Manton next Thursday.
