HOUGHTON LAKE — Pine River dropped a close 54-51 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Thursday night.
"We were right there at the end with them again," Pine River coach Paula Justin said. "I was really pleased with our balanced scoring tonight."
Houghton Lake led 13-9 after the first quarter and the game was tied at 24-all at halftime. The Bobcats were up 43-41 going into the fourth quarter.
Hailey Wanstead paced Pine River with 11 points and 10 rebounds while Payton Fulmerhouser had 11 points and six rebounds. Daria Lindquist added 11 points while Kendra Montague had nine.
Maddie Sparks had eight points and five rebounds.
The Bucks are at Clare on Tuesday.
Marion tops Bear Lake
BEAR LAKE — Marion scored a 31-14 win over Bear Lake in a West Michigan D Conference contest.
The Eagles led 14-5 at halftime and stretched that to 24-7 going into the fourth quarter.
"I was proud of the way we played in the second half," Marion coach Matt LaGrow said. "We're finally starting to play some defense."
Isabell Bontekoe paced Marion with 15 points and 10 rebounds while Lexi Salisbury added four points and five steals. Stella Henderson added four points and six rebounds.
Marion is at Charlton Heston Academy next Thursday.
Mesick falls short
BIG RAPIDS — Mesick dropped a 27-19 decision to Big Rapids Crossroads in a West Michigan D Conference contest.
"We've got girls out and so we pulled up two kids from the JV to play," Mesick coach Dave Feriend said. "We had the lead at halftime. We've got to learn how to finish the game."
Elizabeth Hamilton paced the Bulldogs with seven points while Grace Hawk had six and Jillian Hillier had four.
Mesick is at Charlton Heston Academy today.
