LEROY — Pine River struggled offensively and dropped a 47-37 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
"We couldn't hit a shot in the first half but our defense was good enough to keep us in the lead," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "In the third quarter, we came out as flat as I've ever seen a team.
"We let them dictate the tempo and take control of the game."
The Bucks led 10-5 after the first quarter and were up 19-15 halftime. Houghton Lake led 31-24 going into the fourth quarter.
Isaac Dennis paced Pine River with 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks while Hunter Kanouse had 10 points and five rebounds. Jayce Methner had nine points and two blocks.
The Bucks (3-9 overall, 1-7 Highland) is at Mesick on Friday.
• Pine River won the JV game 49-37. Evan Esiline paced the Bucks with 13 points.
