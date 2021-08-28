MANCELONA — Struggles on offense and a couple of playmakers on the other side led to a long night.
Pine River dropped its season opener, falling to Mancelona 36-8 in a non-conference football contest Friday night.
"They had a couple of strong runners on offense that just pounded us and our kids wore down as the game went on," Pine River coach Terry Martin said. "Offensively, it wasn't what I expected. We had a lot of miscues and I thought we had gotten past that from last year."
Mancelona led 14-0 at halftime and took a 30-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Connor Rouse paced the Bucks offensively with 32 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
Dillon Blood led the way defensively with seven tackles and Rouse added six.
Pine River is at Lake City next Friday.
