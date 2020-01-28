MORLEY — One bad quarter once again.
Pine River struggled in the third quarter and it cost the Bucks in a 58-50 overtime loss to Morley Stanwood in a non-conference boys basketball contest Monday night.
The Bucks did what they needed to do early but couldn't sustain it.
"It was a tale of one quarter again," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "We played a great first half with great intensity and a had nine-point lead against a good team.
"Then we had one bucket in the third quarter. It seems to be a common theme for us is that one quarter ends up beating us."
The game was tied at 14-14 after the first quarter before Pine River took a 29-20 lead at halftime. Morley rallied to outscore the Bucks 14-3 in the third quarter and lead 34-32 going into the fourth.
The game was tied at 48-all going into overtime.
Marcus Jurik paced Pine River with 15 points and eight rebounds while Sasha Huffman scored 13 points. Jayce Methner had nine points while Lane Ruppert added eight points, eight rebounds and six assists.
The Bucks (5-5 overall) host Lake City on Thursday.
• Pine River won the JV game 47-45.
