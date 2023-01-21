LEROY — A sluggish start cost Pine River as it dropped a 54-49 overtime decision to Roscommon in a Highland Conference contest Friday.
Roscommon came out on fire from beyond the arc, as it hit multiple 3-pointers in the first quarter and put Pine River in a 12 point hole early.
A solid defensive effort in the second quarter helped Pine River cut into the deficit and made it a 22-17 game at halftime.
“We made a defensive change and shored some things up, but we really didn’t do a great job of taking advantage of our size differential,” Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said.
“To their credit, they outrebounded us, and I need to make sure we’re spending more practice time on proper cut-outs around the basket.”
It was a back and front third quarter, as PR pulled to within four points at 33-29.
An offensive explosion in the fourth quarter saw the two teams tie the game at 47 all, heading into overtime.
“The heart and the hustle are getting there, but we need to keep improving on the little things,” Goodenow said.
There was a positive coming out of the game. Senior forward and team captain Evan Esiline returned to the court for the first time since mid-December. Goodenow said Esiline’s leadership was crucial for the Bucks, as well as his play.
Junior guard Nathan Marks led the team with 12 points, five rebounds, and four steals.
Esiline scored 10 points in his return. Dante Fauble added nine points and four steals, while Tanner Prosch had nine points and eight rebounds.
The Pine River JV team won its game 37-23 to improve to 10-1. Ayden Nichols led the JV squad with 17 points.
HOUGHTON LAKE — Manton struggled with turnovers and dropped a 58-51 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday.
“I loved the way we came out in the first quarter with good energy but we just fell off for the next three quarters,” Manton coach Brandon Herlein said.
“Coming off an emotional win over Lake City took a toll on us and we didn’t bounce back.”
The Rangers led 13-8 after the first quarter and it was 30-30 at halftime.
The Bobcats were up 41-35 going into the fourth quarter.
Lincoln Hicks paced Manton with 21 points and Nolan Moffit had 11.
The Rangers host McBain on Tuesday.
