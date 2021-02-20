LEROY — Pine River struggled on both ends of the court in dropping a 72-42 decision to Roscommon in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
Roscommon led 17-6 after the first quarter and 39-18 at halftime fueled by strong perimeter shooting.
"We were very poor offensivey but we were equally as bad on defense," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "They're a good shooting team. Not take anything away from them but we didn't play adquate enough defense to slow them down."
Isaac McKinley paced Pine River with 15 points while Austin Dean had 10.
Pine River won the JV game 45-40 as Cole Crawford scored 15 points, including a driving layup to tie the score at 36 in regulation in the final seconds. Cash Wheeler tallied 11 and Tanner Prosch scored eight, including the first points of the overtime to give the young Bucks a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
Pine River hosts Cadillac today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.