HOWARD CITY -- Pine River traveled to the court of non-league foe Tri-County on Tuesday and dropped a 59-32 decision.
The Bucks led 8-7 after the first quarter but the home team pulled ahead in the second quarter, outscoring Pine River 23-5 to take a commanding lead.
The third and fourth quarters were competitive but Pine River could not climb out of the hole.
"We're just continuing to struggle putting the ball in the basket," said Bucks coach Brian Goodenow.
"We came out with good energy and got some open looks but missed a lot of open shots. I was disappointed with our defensive effort. We have to do much better on that end too."
Pine River (0-3, 0-1 Highland) is home Thursday against Lake City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.