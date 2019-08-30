KALKASKA — Losing your starting quarterback is never a good thing. Just ask fans of the Indianapolis Colts.
While the Pine River football team didn't lose a player like Andrew Luck, the Bucks starting signal-caller went down with an injury early in the first half against Kalkaska Thursday night.
While it was a blow, the Bucks rebounded thanks to senior leadership and the play of back up quarterback Taylor Helmboldt and won 34-0.
Pine River coach Terry Martin said when Rogan Nelson went down during the first drive of the game, the energy was sucked out of his team. Couple that with small mistakes that killed most Pine River drives in the first half and the Bucks were lucky to have a 7-0 lead at the half.
The second half, however, was a different story.
"In the second half, we had three explosive plays that helped us build momentum," Martin said.
Those plays included two passing touchdowns from Helmboldt to Lane Ruppert (52 yards) and Sasha Huffman (45 yards) and halfback pass from senior Brock Nelson to Marcus Jurik (79 yards) for a score. By the start of the fourth quarter, the Bucks were up 34-0.
"It was a great team game. Our quarterback went down and there were a lot of players that got disheartened but our seniors and our backup quarterback pulled us through," he said. "It is always good to get into the Highland (conference play) 1-0."
Brock Nelson also ran the ball effectively 11 times for 75 yards as gave the team a boost on defense with tone-setting hits, Martin said. Helmboldt was 2 for 5 passing for 87 yards with 11 rushes for 56 yards. Trevor Root also had an interception for the Bucks.
Pine River (1-0) hosts Evart in the annual Armed Forces Game on Sept. 6.
