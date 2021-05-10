LEROY — Pine River's girls took second overall in their own All Sports Day Track and Field Invitational Saturday.
Kingsley won event.
Kendra Montague won the 200-meter dash in 27.10 seconds while Sydney Edstrom won the 400 dash in 1:05.50. Hailey Wanstead won the 3200 in 13:10.67 and was second in both the 800 and 1600.
Lynnesia Belvin took second in the 100 and 200 dashes whie Lydia Sterly was second in the 300 hurdles.
Lorean Yeomans took first in the discus at 84-feet, 5-inches while Lillian Pylmas was second.
The Bucks won the 800 relay with the foursome of Belvin, Edstrom, Montague and Ellie Rigling in 1:53.90. They also took second in the 400 relay in 59.02 seconds and second in the 1600 relay in 4:31.37.
Kingsley also won the title on the boys' side with 212 points while Mancelona was second at 109, Kent City third at 108.5 and Pine River fourth at 102.
Logan Churchill paced the Bucks with wins in the 1600 in 4:36.59 and 3200 in 9:59.0. He also ran a leg of the winning 3200 relay (9:02.45) with Phil Rigling, Isaiah Dennis and Jayce Methner.
Pine River also took second in the 800 relay in 1:38.89.
The Bucks are at Lake City with Evart on Tuesday.
