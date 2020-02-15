LEROY — Foul trouble became an issue but Pine River still got the job done and beat Beal City 50-38 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
"We had to hang in there," Pine River coach Paula Justin said. "It wasn't the prettiest game.
"We pushed the ball better in the fourth quarter, though, and hit our shots down the stretch."
Pine River led 9-8 after the first quarter and it was tied at 23 at halftime. The Bucks were up just 30-29 going into the fourth quarter before pulling away.
Maddie Sparks paced Pine River with 18 points and 11 rebounds while Hailey Wanstead had 11 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Chelsea Wanstead had six points while Cornesha Holmes gave the Bucks key minutes off the bench.
Pine River hosts Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday.
