BEAL CITY — That's officially a winning streak.
Pine River won its second straight game, beating Beal City 58-38 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Wednesday night.
"We played well as a team tonight and shared the ball well," Pine River coach Paula Justin said. "It was a good team effort. It's always nice to come down to Beal City and get a win."
The Bucks led 12-2 after the first quarter and 26-11 at halftime. It was 46-24 going into the fourth quarter.
Kendra Montague paced Pine River with 10 points while Hailey Wanstead had nine points and nine rebounds. Kendra Sparks and Payton Fulmerhouser had eight points apiece while Cornesha Holmes and Daria Lindquist each had seven.
Esdeanna Koetje also had five steals.
Pine River is at Northern Michigan Christian on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.