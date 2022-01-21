HOUGHTON LAKE — Pine River overcame a slow start and beat Houghton Lake 46-28 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Thursday night.
The Bucks led 14-11 after the first quarter and 25-20 at halftime before taking a 37-23 lead into the fourth.
“It wasn’t a pretty game,” Pine River coach Paula Justin said. “We had some foul trouble so it was kind of nice to pull out a win.”
Hailey Wanstead paced Pine River with 17 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals while Madi Sparks had 11 points and four assists.
Amanda Hill had seven points and three steals while Avery Sumpter added five points and seven rebounds.
Pine River (5-5 overall, 3-4 Highland) is at Farwell on Tuesday.
