BEAL CITY — Madi Sparks with two free throws with about four seconds left to seal Pine River's 40-39 win over Beal City in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Aggies hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the final one-point margin.
"It's always good to get out of Beal City with a win," Pine River coach Paula Justin said.
The Bucks led 10-9 after the first quarter before Beal City was up 20-19 at halftime. Pine River led 33-25 going into the fourth.
Hailey Wanstead paced Pine River with 20 points, six blocks and three assists while Sparks had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Avery Sumpter added six points and Amanda Hill had five steals.
The Bucks face Harrison in a Division 3 district contest Monday at Mason County Central.
