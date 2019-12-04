LEROY — Pine River dropped its season opener to Morley Stanwood, 39-23, in a non-conference girls basketball contest Tuesday.
"We're young and we kind of played like it," Pine River coach Paula Justin said. "They were more physical than we were but I thought we played more aggressively in the second half."
Morley led 12-0 after the first quarter and 26-5 at halftime. It was 36-13 going into the fourth quarter.
Maddie Sparks paced Pine River with six points and six rebounds while Kendra Montague had four points, seven rebounds and four steals. Havannah Wagner added four points while Hailey Wanstead grabbed eight rebounds.
Pine River hosts Houghton Lake on Friday.
