SHELBY — Pine River had a chance and it slipped through their proverbial fingers.
Up two with a little a more than a minute left, Mason County Central rallied to beat the Bucks 40-37 in a Division 3 girls basketball district contest Monday at Shelby.
The Spartans led 11-7 after the first quarter and 26-19 at halftime before taking a 32-28 lead into the fourth.
The Bucks rallied to take a 36-34 lead with about a minute to go but couldn't hang on.
"We've got to get more confident still and take care of the ball," Pine River coach Paula Justin said. "We've just to get better at the little things."
Also hindering the effort was a 12 for 26 performance from the free-throw line.
Kendra Montague paced Pine River with 11 points and three steals while Hailey Wanstead added eight points, five rebounds and five steals. Madi Sparks had seven points and five rebounds.
Mason County Central faces Hesperia in Wednesday's first semifinal while Shelby faces Hart. The Tigers beat Evart 51-40 in Monday's second game.
