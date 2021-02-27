BELLAIRE — Pine River's girls dropped a 47-37 decision to Bellaire in a non-conference contest Friday night.
"This was a good game for us to play and we matched up with them well," Pine River coach Paula Justin said.
The Eagles led 17-13 after the first quarter and 26-20 at halftime. It was 41-30 going into the fourth quarter.
Madi Sparks paced Pine River with 18 points, four rebounds and two rebounds while Hailey Wanstead added 10 points, three rebounds and three steals.
Pine River is at Manton on Monday.
