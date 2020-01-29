CLARE — Pine River struggled down the stretch and dropped a 54-42 decision to Clare in a non-conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
The game was tied at 11-11 after the first quarter and the Bucks were up 26-22 at halftime. Pine River still led 37-34 going into the fourth quarter before being outscored by the Pioneers 20-5 in the final eight minutes.
"We're struggling to close out games," Pine River coach Paula Justin said. "Hopefully, that's coming in March."
Maddie Sparks paced Pine River with 13 points and four assists while Hailey Wanstead had nine points and seven rebounds. Daria Lindquist added three steals.
The Bucks host Lake City on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.