FARWELL — The Pine River girls rallied on the road against non-league foe Farwell and pulled to within a basket a few times late in the contest but dropped a 47-43 decision.
“We just couldn’t get over the hump,” said Pine River coach Paula Justin.
“We were down five going into the fourth quarter and battled back to get close but then they would get a basket. We were down by two with two minutes to go but weren’t able to pull it out.”
Pine River trailed 16-14, 29-22 and 35-30 at the quarter breaks.
Hailey Wantstead paced the Bucks with 12 points to go with eight boards, four assists and two steals. Madi Sparks struck for nine with three assists. Olivia Fisher fired in eight with two steals and Avery Sumpter scored seven.
Pine River (5-6, 3-4) plays host to Lake City on Friday.
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian scored a 71-35 win over Grand Traverse Academy.
Peyton Shaffer and Peyton Nickel paced the Patriots with 19 points apiece while Matteo Powell added 17.
Heritage Christian hosts Skeels Christian School on Thursday.
