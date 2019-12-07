LEROY — Oh, so close.
Pine River dropped a 50-47 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
"I was pretty pleased with the way we played," Pine River coach Paula Justin said. "We played much more intense than we did on Tuesday.
"We pushed the ball and played good defense."
The game was tied 14-14 after the first quarter and Houghton Lake was up 27-22 at halftime. The Bobcats were still up 38-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Maddy Sparks paced Pine River with 13 points, three rebounds and four steals while Chelsea Wanstead had 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Hailey Wanstead added five points, 11 rebounds and two steals.
Pine River (0-2 overall) is at Farwell on Tuesday.
