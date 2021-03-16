PETOSKEY — Pine River struggled shooting the ball and dropped a 42-29 decision to Petoskey in a non-conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
The Northmen led 13-4 after the first quarter and 24-6 at halftime. It was 40-15 going into the fourth quarter.
"My kids didn't hit any shots until the latter part of the game," Pine River coach Paula Justin said. "This was a good experience for us, though."
Hailey Wanstead paced Pine River with seven points while Payton Fulmerhouser had five. Madi Sparks, Amanda Hill and Kedra Montague each had four.
The Bucks host Evart on Thursday.
