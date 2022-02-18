LEROY — The Pine River girls lost to Roscommon Thursday, 46-40.
Pine River coach Paula Justin said her team led 10-8 after the first quarter, but trailed Roscommon 23-22 at the half. At the start of the fourth quarter, Justin said her team trailed 33-31, but couldn't seem to get a final push to win.
"I do have a lot of kids with injuries and sickness, and it has taken a toll on our team," she said.
Hailey Wanstead paced the Bucks with 19 points and six rebounds, while Lynn Bevin had seven points. Avery Sumpter had four points and six rebounds, while Madi Sparks had four rebounds and three assists.
Pine River (6-12) travels to Manton Tuesday.
