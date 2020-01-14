LEROY — Goodbye monkey.
Pine River picked up its first win in quite some time, beating Lakeview 59-17 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
The Bucks went winless last season.
"It just feels great to get a win and the girls were happy with that," Pine River coach Paula Justin said. "Everyone played hard."
Pine River led 15-4 after the first quarter and 25-10 at halftime. It was 47-10 going into the fourth quarter.
Maddie Sparks paced the Bucks with 14 points and eight rebounds while Payton Fulmerhouser had nine points and seven steals. Daria Lindquist and Kim Hill had eight points apiece while Kendra Montague added eight points and five rebounds.
Pine River is at Beal City on Wednesday.
