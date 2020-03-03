HART — Pine River saw its season come to an end with a 63-46 loss to Hart in a Division 3 district contest Monday.
The Pirates were strong early, leading 25-7 after the first quarter and 37-17 at halftime. Pine River put together a better second half, though.
"I couldn't be prouder of the girls," Pine River coach Paula Justin said. "They kept fighting and got it down to 12.
"They never gave up. Some of the shots they were taking today, they wouldn't have even taken at the start of the season."
Hailey Wanstead paced Pine River with 18 points and four rebounds while Kendra Montague added 12 points and seven rebounds. Madi Sparks had five points and seven rebounds.
