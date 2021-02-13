BEAL CITY -- The Pine River girls improved to 2-1 with a 67-26 victory at Beal City on Friday. The Bucks controlled the tempo and controlled the game from the start, leading 12-4, 30-12 and 52-16 at the quarter breaks.
"It was a nice all-around game for us," said Buck coach Paula Justin. "The girls were very unselfish and passed the ball around to get everyone involved. It's always nice when you make the long bus ride back from Beal with a win."
Hailey Wanstead waxed the nets for a game-high 15 points to go with 8 boards and 5 assists. Lynn Belvin (11) and Madi Sparks (10) also reached double-digit scoring and Sparks also grabbed four rebounds with three assists. CorNesha Holmes hit for seven with five boards, Kendra Montague six with nine boards, and Amanda Hill put six on the board.
The Bucks host NMC on Tuesday.
