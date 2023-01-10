LEROY — Pine River used a strong second half to score a 36-33 win over Tri County in a non-conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
The game was tied at 6-6 after the first quarter and the Vikings led 13-10 going into halftime before Pine River outscored Tri County 26-10 in second half.
“It wasn’t a pretty game by any means,” Pine River coach Steffen Halvorsen said. “We moved the ball pretty well in the first half and took open shots but they just didn’t fall.
“We talked at halftime about ramping up our defense and tried to prove to ourselves that we’re a second-half team.”
Emma Tice paced Pine River with 12 points and six rebounds while Amanda Hill added 10 points.
The Bucks are at McBain on Wednesday.
• Pine River won the JV game 50-16. Braelee Wheeler paced the Bucks with 17 points.
SAGINAW — McBain played strong early but couldn’t sustain it in dropping a 55-38 decision to Saginaw Heritage in a non-conference contest.
“I thought we started out pretty strong and then just seemed tired the rest of the night,” McBain coach Bruce Koopman said.
“We’ve still got to figure out what we’re going to hang our hat on defensively and we’ve got to rebound better.
“We’re just struggling to score right now, too.”
Heritage led 18-12 after the first quarter and 30-22 at halftime. It was 44-32 going into the fourth quarter.
Analiese Fredin paced the Ramblers with 11 points while Kahli Heuker added 10 points and 13 rebounds. Peyton Grant had six points and five rebounds while Sydney Heuker had five points and four rebounds.
McBain hosts Pine River on Wednesday.
MANTON — Manton took one on the chin, falling to Elk Rapids 53-14 in a non-conference contest.
“We played a good team tonight and we didn’t show up to play,” Manton coach Jon Paul Katona said.
“That falls on me because I feel like we could have played better.
“We will learn from it and move forward.”
The Elks led 37-6 at halftime.
Leah Helsel paced Manton with nine points and 10 rebounds while Genna Alexander had four points and six rebounds. Kelsi Traxler also grabbed seven rebounds.
The Rangers are at Roscommon on Friday.
