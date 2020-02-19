LEROY — Finally.
After losing a number of close games this season, Pine River won one, beating Northern Michigan Christian 37-35 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Comets were up most of the way, leading 8-7 after the first quarter and 22-19 at halftime. It was 30-29 going into the fourth quarter.
"We had quite a bit of foul trouble again so I thought my bench did a great job of coming in and giving us some positive minutes," Pine River coach Paula Justin said. "It was definitely nice to be in a close game and come out with a win. That's a great thing for our kids."
Maddie Sparks paced Pine River with 12 points and three steals while Daria Lindquist added seven points and Cornesha Holmes had six. Hailey Wanstead also grabbed 10 rebounds.
Megan Bennett paced NMC with 13 points while Ally Krick had eight and Anna Lanser scored six.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.