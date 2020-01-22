ROSCOMMON — Pine River scored a 47-27 win over Roscommon in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
"It's nice to get another win," Pine River coach Paula Justin said. "The girls played some good team basketball."
Pine River led 11-6 after the first quarter and 23-13 at halftime. It was 33-20 going into the fourth quarter.
Kendra Montague paced the Bucks with 14 points while Maddie Sparks had 11 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Hailey Wanstead had 10 points and Payton Fulmerhouser scored eight.
Pine River is at Houghton Lake on Friday.
