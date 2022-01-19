ROSCOMMON — It was a “good all-around team effort” for the Pine River girls at the court of Highland Conference foe Roscommon on Tuesday as the Bucks secured a 71-34 victory.
The Bucks led 23-4, 42-12 and 57-24 at the quarters.
“Every girl scored tonight,” said coach Paula Justin. “We hustled and played good defense. The ball movement was really nice to see. Madi Sparks did a great job passing the ball and creating open shots.”
Senior Hailey Wanstead hit for 20 points to pace the Bucks to go with five rebounds and five steals. Madi Sparks struck for 15 points with 10 assists for a double-double and she also grabbed five rebounds. Avery Sumpter scored 11 with three steals and Taylor Stewart tallied eight with five steals.
Pine River (4-5, 3-4) plays at Houghton Lake on Thursday.
