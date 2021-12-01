LEROY — Call it good to be back on the court.
And learning.
A Pine River girls’ basketball team with a number of youngsters in key roles opened its season with a 43-40 win over Chippewa Hills in a non-conference contest Tuesday night.
“It’s nice to be back in the gym with fans in the stands…and we hung on to win,” Pine River coach Paula Justin said.
“We’ve got two experienced players back and we’re kind of bringing along the sophomores and freshmen.”
The Bucks led 12-8 after the first quarter and 25-19 at halftime before taking a slim 33-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
Hailey Wanstead paced Pine River with 11 points, six steals and three assists while Maddie Sparks had 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and five steals.
Avery Sumpter also had 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Bucks host Houghton Lake on Friday to open Highland Conference play.
MANTON — Considering the lack of consistent practice, it wasn’t all bad.
Manton dropped a 43-42 decision to Kingsley in a non-conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
It was the season opener for both teams.
“Overall, I was quite pleased with the way we played tonight considering we haven’t been together for a lot of practices yet,” Manton coach JP Katona said.
“I thought we got a little tired in the third quarter but then we bounced back.
“I was very pleased with the way we played defense, too.”
Kingsley led just 8-7 after the first quarter and it was 21-17 at halftime.
The game was tied at 27-all going into the fourth quarter and the Rangers were up one with 15 seconds remaining but the Stags sank two free throws for the eventual game-winning points.
Sophomore standout Lauren Wilder paced Manton with 24 points, nine steals and nine rebounds while Leah Helsel added nine points and three steals.
Megan Moffit had seven rebounds, five assists and six steals, as well.
The Rangers open Highland Conference play Friday when they host McBain.
