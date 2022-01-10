LEROY — Call it a day to remember and a day to look forward.
Pine River took second overall in its Fallen Bucks Memorial Wrestling Tournament Saturday with a 4-1 mark.
The Bucks beat Traverse City West 48-36; beat Montabella 45-18; beat Central Montcalm 53-24; and beat Mason County Central 42-39 before falling to Holland West Ottawa 47-36 in the championship match.
The event remembers and celebrates Pine River wrestlers that lost their lives at an early age with an emotional video presentation halfway through the day.
On the mat, the Bucks had a good day as their lineup starts to return to normal.
“I was very pleased with our team,” Pine River coach Terry Martin said. “We have had a tough week of sickness and injuries that have really hit our team hard.
“The kids showed up Saturday and never lost confidence. Our wrestlers stepped up and all pulled extra weight to make up for those who were out of the lineup. We had to forfeit four or five matches each round so for our remaining kids to step up and score the team points they did was very impressive. I think we are headed in the right direction with just four weeks of the regular season remaining.”
Jordan Nelson had a big day for the Bucks as he went 5-0 at 119 pounds while Phil Rigling (145), Wyatt Underhill (152) and Cayden Mys showed leadership with 5-0 marks as well as picking up numerous bonus points in the process.
Pine River is at Forest Area on Wednesday.
GRAYLING — Reed City put together a perfect day, going 5-0 to win the Grayling Invitational.
The Coyotes beat Onaway 78-6; beat Mancelona 66-17; beat Tawas 72-12; beat Whittemore-Prescott 43-35; and beat Cadillac 60-23 in the championship match.
Bryson Hughes stayed perfect for Reed City as he went 5-0 to move his record to 22-0 on the season. Other unbeaten wrestlers for the Coyotes were Wyatt Spalo, Carter Johnson, Logan Kindig, Elijah Lentz and Izaiah Lentz.
Chad Landis and Noah Morgan each went 4-1 while Zach Bennet was 3-1. Hannah Los and Hunter Fagon-Moyer went 3-2 while Braedon Ghent and Myles McCarthy each won two matches.
Mason Johnson, Dannica Bregg and Connor Ward each won a match.
Reed City hosts Big Rapids and Tri County on Wednesday.
Cadillac took third in the event.
“Third place isn’t bad but we need to dig deep and find the next gear so we can start finishing on top,” Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said.
Carter Lewis led the way for the Vikings with a 5-0 mark at 160 while Parker Jones (145), Kevin Sampson (152), Justin Paszkowski (215) and Seth Dilley (285) each finished with four wins.
Cavin Hoffert (125), Noah Helsel (140) and Luke Phillips (171) each finished with three wins.
Cadillac is at Alpena with Petoskey and Gaylord on Wednesday.
Manton went 2-3 on the day. The Rangers beat Mancelona 42-30; lost to Grayling 42-24; beat Frankfort 42-18; lost to Cadillac 63-16; and lost to Oscoda 39-30.
“Overall, our kids wrestled great,” Manton coach Chad Weston said. “That tournament has a lot of tough schools so to come out with an 8-5 record is huge.”
Chloe Colton (112) and Ben Paddock (171) each went 5-0 for the Rangers while Kennedi Wahmhoff (119) went 4-1 and Nolan Winsett (130) went 3-2.
Reganne Stahl (103) and James Little (189/215) won two matches apiece while Rylan Lewis (160), Makayla Gowell (160), David Mullin (189), Todd Cole (286) and TJ Sigler (285) each won one.
Manton hosts a quad on Thursday.
GLADWIN — Cole Hopkins and Sam Bailey had solid days for Evart at the Gladwin Invitational.
Hopkins went 5-0 to stay unbeaten and he hasn’t been scored on this season while Bailey went 4-1.
