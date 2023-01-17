LEROY — Pine River went 2-3 overall at its own Fallen Bucks Memorial Invitational Saturday.
The event remembers and honors former Pine River wrestlers who passed away at a younger age.
The Bucks beat Mason County Central 58-19 and Montabella 48-22 while falling to Hart 49-27; Coopersville 44-22; and Central Montcalm 48-30.
Hart won the tournament while Coopersville was second.
Ryder Holmes and Andrew Baldwin each went unbeaten for Pine River while Jericho Holmes and Jordan Nelson also picked up key wins.
The Bucks are at Lake City on Wednesday.
GRAYLING — Reed City went 5-0, claiming the crown at the Grayling Invitational for the second straight year.
The Coyotes beat Tawas 41-34; beat Onaway 69-6; and beat Cadillac 48-36 in pool action before beating Whittemore-Prescott 48-34 and Gladwin 45-34 in the championship round.
Going 5-0 for Reed City were Izaiah Lentz at 150 pounds, Wyatt Spalo at 285, Barron Bowman at 113 and Elijah Lentz at 138.
Bryson Hughes (190) and Carter Johnston (106) each went 4-1 while Hunter Fagon-Moyer (165) was 3-2. Ethan Phillips (157), Braydon Saxton (175), Logan Kindig (132) and Myles McCarthy (144) each won two matches while Brock Cutler (126), JD Adrianse (120) and Noah Morgan (215) won a match apiece.
The Coyotes are at Grant with Hart on Wednesday.
Cadillac went 4-1 and took fourth in the tournament.
“We have quite a few wrestlers out injured but it’s nice to have Luke Phillips back in the lineup and he wrestled very well,” Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said.
“With some openings in our lineup, Joey Schafer and Parker Rood were able to wrestle tough and pick up their first varsity wins.”
Phillips went 5-0 at 165 while Matt Reinertson (106), Ethan Burrows (138), Ethan Downing (150), Dylan Trowbridge (175) and Seth Dilley (215) each went 4-1.
Schafer (113), Dominic Treiber (120), Rood (190) and Shawn Paszkowski (285) each went 2-2.
Cadillac’s girls competed in a tournament at Standish-Sterling. Lilly Allen (110), Keegan Gonzalez (115) and Evelyn Barron (120) each placed second in their class.
Cadillac is at Traverse City West with TC Central on Wednesday.
SANFORD — Manton went 1-4 overall at the Meridian Invitational.
The Rangers lost to Ogemaw Heights 48-30; lost to the host Mustangs 60-18; lost to Frankenmuth 60-24; lost to Charlevoix 60-18; and beat Hemlock 42-41.
“There were a lot of good schools there,” Manton coach Chad Weston said. “Our kids wrestled hard and never gave up.”
Todd Cole went 4-1 at 285 while Haidyn Nelson (126) and Rylan Lewis (175) went 3-2.
Nolan Winsett (120), Mark Mullin (132) and Kavan Weinrick (215) won two matches while Brayden Bard (150/157), Skylar Winsett (150/157), Logan Baker (165), Davis Mullin (190) and TJ Sigler (215) each won one.
Manton’s girls competed in an invitational at Grand Rapids Northview.
Summer Cook took second at 105 while Chloe Colton (110), Kennedi Wahmhoff (130) and Makayla Gowell (170) each took third.
Manton is at Lake City on Wednesday.
LAKEVIEW — Evart had four individual placers in an invitational at Lakeview on Saturday.
Cole Hopkins (175) and Alex Burhans (285) each went undefeated to take first in their classes.
Riley Ransom took third at 165 while Ethan Conk was fourth at 113.
The Wildcats host Benzie Central and Frankfort on Thursday in a Mid Michigan Wrestling Conference meet.
