LEROY — Pine River picked up its first Highland Conference wrestling victory, beating Roscommon 54-12 on Wednesday.
The Bucks also beat Benzie Central 69-12 in a non-league match.
"It's the first match of the season at home and it's always nice to set the team up on the right path," Pine River coach Tim Jones said. "Our kids' inexperience doesn't seem to bother them. They're just wrestling tough right now and wrestling with a purpose."
Scoring two wins apiece for Pine River were Dylan Fauble (112 pounds), Matt Treiber (119), Seth Duncan (125), Jordan Koetje (130), Caden Mys (135), Maverick Holmes (140), Andrew Stevens (145), Thomas Hooker (152), Cam Helmboldt (160), Austin Wuesten (171) and Elijah Carper (189).
"Cam is brand new to our lineup and with both of his wins tonight, he was able to stay in it and come from behind," Jones added.
Jordan Nelson also picked up a win at 103.
Pine River is at the Marquette Challenge on Saturday.
Lake City wins two
FIFE LAKE — Lake City picked up a pair of wins, beating Houghton Lake 65-0 in a Highland match and Frankfort 65-0 in a non-league match.
"The kids are wrestling tough right now," Lake City coach Eli Hoffert said.
Picking up two wins — without a void — for the Trojans were Carlos Hernandez (125), Tre Jones (130), Zach Stockman (135), Evyn Noren (160) and Austin Potter (285).
Lake City is at the Coleman Invitational on Saturday.
Manton drops two
KINGSLEY — Manton dropped a pair of matches, falling to Evart 36-35 in a Highland contest and 63-12 to Kingsley in non-league action.
Scoring two wins apiece for the Rangers were Elijah Cunningham (145) and Addin Huff (189). Chloe Colton (103), Xavier Elkins (119), Hunter Buck (125), Eli Hoyt (130) and Corbin Colton (140) each won a match.
Manton is at the Hart Invitational on Saturday.
Reed City drops two
GRANT — Reed City dropped a pair of matches to CSAA foes Grant (54-30) and Fremont (69-8).
Austin Fowler (215) was the Coyotes’ lone double-winner while Kellan Haney (171), Ryan Neal (285), Andrew Clemenshaw (112), Bryson Hughes (140) and Chad Landis (160) each won a match.
Reed City is at the South Haven Invitational on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.