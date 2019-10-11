LEROY — Pine River picked up a pair of wins beating North Bay (25-20, 25-18) and Big Rapids Crossroads (25-12, 25-16) in a non-conference volleyball tri Thursday.
"We played really well tonight," Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. "We played at a good consistent level all night which allowed us to mix things up a bit.
"Everyone contributed and these wins were truly a team effort."
Emma Whitley paced Pine River with 18 kills while Cayla Trowbridge had 11 digs and Sophie Johnson dished out 31 assists.
Pine River hosts Lake City on Tuesday.
Trojans top Hornets
LAKE CITY — Lake City scored a 25-17, 25-9, 28-26 win over Harrison in a non-league contest.
"Our girls played with momentum the first and second set but lost the momentum in the third and Harrison used that to its advantage," Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis said. "We were able to come out with a win in three but it wasn't our best play."
Rylie Bisballe paced the Trojans with 12 kills, four digs, two blocks and four aces while Olivia Bellows had seven kills, two digs and two blocks. Brook Silvers had five kills, nine digs and two aces while Chloe Bisballe added three kills, nine digs and two aces.
Emma Baron dished out 20 assists, 12 digs, a kill and an ace while Nicole Adams had four digs, a block and a kill.
Lake City hosts its invitational on Saturday.
NMC splits pair
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian split a pair of matches in a non-league tri.
The Comets beat Mason County Eastern 25-17, 25-6 and lost to Traverse City Christian 25-12, 25-14.
"All in all, the girls played well," NMC coach Kenda Rivera said. "They were streaky throughout the night and showed great runs but fell apart at times.
"Every set showed us a few more things we need to work on as a team, which we will continue to do throughout the remainder of the season."
Maggie Yount and Madelyn Benthem had five kills apiece while Paige Ebels, Megan Bennett and Alaina Rozeveld each had four. Sydney Hart added seven aces and 15 assists.
Mesick falls short
MESICK — Mesick dropped a 25-20, 28-30, 25-19, 25-18 decision to Glen Lake in a non-league match.
"I'm very proud of how we played even though we didn't come away with a win," Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. "We learned a lot from this match as the volleys were long and it was a battle for every point.
"This will prepare us well for our conference tournament on Saturday."
Grace Quiggin had two aces, nine kills, 26 digs and a block while Elizabeth Hamilton had three aces, seven kills and 26 digs. Kelsey Quiggin had an ace, five kills, 35 digs and two blocks while Kaylee O'Neill had 40 digs.
Trinity Harris had an ace, five kills and 35 digs while Kaylee Carson added an ace, five kills and 14 digs. Lexi Abraham had an ace, 12 assists and nine digs while Madison Weinert had seven assists and three digs.
Mesick competes in the West Michigan D Conference tournament Saturday at Brethren.
